Independence Police asking for help in locating missing female

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is asking for help in locating 26-year-old Lexee M. Beckett.

Beckett has not been in contact with her family since Aug. 12 of this year and the family is concerned for her wellbeing.

Beckett is 5’4 and weighs 115 pounds. She is known to go by her sister’s names, Megan or Hunter.

Beckett has been known to stay in locations anywhere from Worlds of Fun to Harrisonville.

If anyone has any information regarding where Beckett is or how to get in contact with her for a check of her wellbeing, please contact the Independence Police Department at 816-325-7300, or the TIPS line at 816-325-7777.