Independence Police asking for public’s help finding 73-year-old woman last seen August 13

INDEPENDENCE. Mo– The Independence Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding 73-year-old Rachel Gillmore.

According to Gillmore’s family, she was believed to have left her home for a doctors appointment last Thursday, August 13, and has not been seen since.

She drives a 2018 Silver Kia Rio with Missouri License plates JB2A2A. The vehicle has front end damage on the driver’s side that is taped.

Gilmore is 4’8, weighs 115 pounds, has grey hair and brown eyes.

If you know where she is, the Independence Police Department asks you to call them at (816) 836-3600 or 911.