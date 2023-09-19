INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is attempting to identify the suspect involved in an armed robbery last month.

Police said the incident happened just before 6:15 a.m. at the QuikTrip located at 16001 E. U.S. 24 Highway on Aug. 29.

The suspect is described as a white man, slender, wearing a light-colored fedora style hat with black band, black bandana over his face, white shirt with red/gray/black stripes, distressed jean and white slide shoes.

The suspect was armed with a black handgun, according to police.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Police said the suspect vehicle appears to be a full size white SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call (816) 325-7330.