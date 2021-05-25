Independence Police attempting to locate 15-year-old girl last seen May 14

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is attempting to locate a 15-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen in almost two weeks.

Police said Gloria Dean was last seen on May 14 near East Third Terrace North and North Jennings Road in Independence.

Since the photo above was taken, police said she has dyed her hair bright red and was wearing a black Nike hooded sweat shirt, torn blue jeans and white Crocs.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Independence Police Department at 816-836-3600 or 911.

