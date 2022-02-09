INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 4-year-old girl Wednesday night.

Police said Raylanna J. Shepherd was last seen in the area of E. Sea Avenue and S. Logan Avenue.

She was wearing polka dot pajamas with black and white Nike shoes. Her hair is parted in the middle with a bun on each side.

She was last seen in a white Buick LeSabre bearing Texas temp tag 35847R1.

Police ask if you see Raylanna to call 911 immediately.

FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as more details become available.