INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence, Missouri Police Department is asking the public for help locating 49-year-old Marcus Shepard.

Shepard was reported to police by a family member after they received disturbing texts from Shepard on August 23, 2022.

It is reported that Shepard has unknown mental health issues.

The family member believes Shepard may have lived in the 200 block of S. Pleasant Street but was unsure if he lives there currently.

Shepard refused to provide his location to the family member when asked, according to police.

Police is asking anyone with information to call their dispatch center at (816) 836-3600.

—

You Matter: Find mental health resources and stories on FOX4.

If you are thinking of hurting or killing yourself:

Call 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433) or 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255).

Please get help immediately.