Independence police attempting to locate 63-year-old woman last seen Saturday afternoon

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 63-year-old woman last seen Saturday afternoon.

Police said Terri A. Smith was last seen in the area of 24 Highway and Huttig Avenue around 2 p.m. Saturday walking eastbound.

Her family is worried for her safety due to underlying health concerns.

She is described as standing 5’2″ and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 816-325-7300 or 911.