INDEPDNECE, Mo. — The Independence, Missouri Police Department is attempting to locate a 17-year-old male with autism who hasn’t been seen since early Tuesday afternoon.

Police said C.J. Macha was last seen just before 3 p.m. walking northeast from Nova School near Westport Road and Hardy Avenue.

Macha is described as standing 5’6″ and weighs 150 lbs. He has black hair, brown eyes, wearing a black zippered jacket, white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Police said he is reported to have autism but is able to verbalize and following directions. Police said he does not live in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call (816)-836-3600.