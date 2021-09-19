Independence police attempting to locate parents of child found walking on roadway

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is attempting to locate the parents of a child found walking on Truman Road overnight.

Police said officers at the QuikTrip at Truman Road and Sterling Avenue were alerted by someone who located the child walking on the road in the area.

The police department is attempting to locate the parents. As of 8 a.m. they have not been located.

The child has been placed in Jackson County Children’s Division Custody at this time.

Police are asking anyone that can identify the child to call 911.