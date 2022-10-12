INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police are investigating after officers dodged bullets during a police chase near the stadiums Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. as officers were patrolling an area along Truman Road.

A spokesperson for the department said officers located a vehicle that may have been involved in an armed disturbance Wednesday morning.

Police say officers tried to pull over a car, but the driver refused to stop. Police said officers chased after the vehicle.

Someone inside the car fired at officers several times, according to investigators.

“Anytime we initiate a pursuit we have to weigh the safety to the public versus the reward for catching the person we’re pursuing. Is it going to endanger the public more if we don’t catch this person?,” Ofc. Jack Taylor, Independence Police, said.

The chase ended near 31st and Donnelly, north of the Interstate 70-Interstate 435 interchange.

“It gets kinda crazy quick for us. We’re obviously trained to handle that sort of thing, but when you just go and stop a car for a traffic violation, you don’t expect someone to come out armed and shooting. In this case it was a little different where we had a suspicion that the occupants were armed,” Taylor said.

Officers took four people into custody. They are working to determine exactly who is responsible for the shooting.

Taylor said officers also recovered at least two guns from inside the car.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.

