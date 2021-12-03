Independence Police Chief announces retirement

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — After a 29-year career with the Independence Police Department, Chief Brad Halsey announced his retirement. He was promoted to chief in June 2016.

During his career with the Independence Police Department, Halsey received many commendations including the Meritorious Service Award in 2002 for his assistance in the development of the Block Training Program.

“… One of the best legacies he is leaving is the Peer Support program which will continue to help employees and their families long past his tenure with the IPD,” said Independence City Manager Zach Walker. “For me, as for many, his legacy will be one of selfless compassion for the individuals who courageously serve as part of the Independence Police Department.”

Halsey was raised in Blue Springs. He attended the Kansas City Regional Police Academy and was hired by the Independence Police Department in November. He has served in the Drug Enforcement Unit, special response team, entry team, and as a sniper.

Deputy Chief of Police Ken Jarnagin will serve as Acting Chief of Police. The City of Independence said it will begin a national search to fill the Chief of Police position.