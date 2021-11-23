Independence police continue search for Tony Williamson

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department are continuing to seek tips in hopes of finding a woman who was last seen in May.

Police said 71-year-old Tony C. Williamson was last seen May 8, 2021, walking away from an address near S. Sterling Avenue and E. Winner Road in Independence.

She was last seen wearing light blue jeans and a light gray or blue hooded sweatshirt. She is described as 5-foot-2, weighing 117 pounds. She wears glasses and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Williamson has dementia and other mental health concerns without her appropriate medications, according to police.

Police said they received some tips indicating that she was in the area of the 2300 block of E. 12th Street in Kansas City, Missouri on May 8, 2021 but have not received any tips since then.

FOX4 spoke with Williamson’s sister Sigrid Drennen back in May who said Williamson had just finished a month-long hospital stay at the time from infections that left her confused and skipping needed medications.

When Williamson was released from the hospital on May 7, she was referred to a group home on Sterling Avenue in Independence.

“She seemed to be OK with staying there. She was coherent but still confused and not really herself,” Drennen told FOX4.

The group home told police it didn’t have medical records to help trigger a Silver Alert.

After issuing the Silver Alert on May 11, nearly four days after Williamson vanished, police found footage of her walking at two different locations along 24 Highway in Independence on Saturday, May 8, 2021.

She was spotted again that afternoon in Kansas City near 12th and Prospect, asking for blankets.

Drennen believes her sister boarded a bus, found a friend who could help, and there have been no confirmed sightings since.

Independence police are again reaching out hoping for the public’s help to locate Williamson.

Anyone with information can call the IPD TIPS Hotline at 816-325-7777.