Independence Police Department looking for suspect in reported road rage shooting

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in a non-life threatening shooting.

Around 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, Independence Police Department received calls of shots fired at Hy-Vee gas station at 23rd and Lee Summit Rd.

According to initial reports from police, the shooting was caused by road rage.

The victim has non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

The police are currently looking for the suspect. Police have not yet provided a description of the shooter. Anyone with any information is urged to call the Independence Police Department.

