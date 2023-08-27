INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department participated in a state-wide “Saturation Saturday Campaign” Saturday night.

According to Independence police, around 100 vehicles were stopped during the enforcement effort.

The Independence police reported 72 hazardous moving violations, 46 non-moving violations, and 5 DWI arrests. One of the DWI arrests was a Felony DWI.

19 members of the Police Department went out on DWI enforcement around 11 p.m. and focused on Missouri 291 Highway.

According to IPD, officers focused on this area due to a high volume of vehicle crashes and impaired driving arrests.