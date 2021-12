Two dead bodies were found in Independence, Mo.

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department has discovered two dead bodies inside of a residence on Sunday afternoon.

At around 4:00 p.m., officers responded to a medical call at the 1400 Block of S. Baker Dr.

Upon arrival, officers found to dead bodies inside the residence.

At this time, the deaths are being treated as suspicious. Investigators are at the scene.

Stick with FOX4 as more information becomes available.