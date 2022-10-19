INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police are investigating a shooting that ended at a metro car dealership.

Independence police officers responded to the call near East 23rd Street South and South Dodgion Avenue around 1:30 p.m.

Officers found a man suffering from gunshot injuries. He is hospitalized with critical injuries.

Investigators said the gunman lost control and crashed his car about a mile away at a dealership as he tried to get away from the crime scene.

Officers said they found the suspect hiding under a car at the dealership and took him into custody.

The police department said they found multiple guns from the area where police arrested the suspected gunman.

