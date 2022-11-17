INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police are investigating the homicide of a woman at an Independence apartment complex.

Officers responded to the complex near Route 291 Frontage Road and East Larkspur Lane around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots near a particular apartment.

Officers investigated and found the victim inside the apartment suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The homicide remains under investigation, and police do not have any suspect information to release at this time.

Police have not publicly released the victim’s identity.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.