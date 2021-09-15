Independence police ID officer injured in shooting as 22-year-old who recently joined department

INDEPNDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department has identified the officer seriously injured in a shooting Wednesday.

Police said 22-year-old Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans was shot by a suspect and critically injured during a call for service.

The officer recently began his career with the department at the Kansas City Regional Academy on January 4 and graduated July 8.

After receiving his police commission, Madrid-Evans entered IPD’s Field Training Officer program, which he is currently still in training.

Investigators said the shooting happened near East 23rd Street and South Northern Boulevard around 11:30 a.m.

Sgt. Andy Bell with the Missouri Highway Patrol said Independence police received some type of tip that led them to a home in the neighborhood.

When the two officers arrived at the house, investigators said a man armed with a handgun met them. The man shot one of the officers. The uninjured officer returned fire and hit the gunman. The shooter died from his injuries.

Police said they will provide updates on the officer’s condition when it becomes available.

The shooting is currently under investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Highway Patrol won’t say yet what that man was wanted for, only that it’s part of the investigation.