INDEPENDENCE, Mo. —Independence police are investigating after two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle late Wednesday night.

Police say around 10:52 p.m. a Jeep Cherokee traveling south on Scott Avenue hit a motorcyclist and their passenger who were traveling east on Winner Road.

Emergency crews pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene. The passenger was taken to an area hospital and later died as a result of their injuries.

The driver the of the Jeep was taken into custody with minor injuries.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.