INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Two men were shot and killed on Sunday night and Independence police are working to determine what led to the deadly shooting.

IPD says officers went to the 21100 block of E. 50th Terrace Drive South after someone called 911 to report the shooting and that someone was yelling for help.

Officers found two men inside the house with gunshot wounds, and both were already dead. Detectives are speaking with witnesses and collecting evidence. No one has been arrested yet and there’s currently no suspect information.

As police continue to investigate, anyone who knows something that will help them is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.