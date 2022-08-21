INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police are investigating after at least two people were shot and killed Sunday evening.

It happened at an apartment complex near 14th Street South and Scott Avenue in Independence around 7:30 p.m.

Investigators said the crime involved someone in a car shooting at a group of people inside the apartment complex.

As emergency responders arrived, people ran away, but police said they took three people into custody.

Detectives and crime scene technicians are expected to be at the apartment complex into the early hours Monday morning.