Independence police investigate fatal crash near 24 Highway and Arlington

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police say the victim of a crash near 24 Highway and Arlington Street has died of his injuries.

The crash happened Dec. 5 when a Ford Mustang traveled off the side of the road and struck a bridge.

The driver of the Mustang, Eric Vickers, 21, of Blue Springs was transported to Centerpoint Hospital where he later died of his injuries.

A passenger in the car was treated for his injuries and released from the hospital.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.