Independence police investigate fatal motorcycle crash near 19th and Sterling

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and another person injured Friday near 19th and Sterling.

The crash was reported at 5 p.m. According to police, a motorcycle traveling west hit a Ford F-250 traveling north.

The male driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A female passenger on the motorcycle died of her injuries.

The driver of the Ford was not injured.

Police are withholding the name of the victim until family members can be notified. The crash is under investigation.