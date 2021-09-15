Independence police investigate shooting involving an officer

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence police department is investigating a shooting that involves a police officer. Officers from the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department are also at the scene of the shooting.

It happened in the 2400 block of Northern Blvd. around noon. That area is a residential neighborhood near East 23rd Street South and South Northern Boulevard. Witnesses reported hearing multiple shots.

Police say the scene is secure at this point, but there is a large police presence in the area.

Officers are currently on the scene of an officer involved shooting shooting n the 2400 block of Northern Blvd. Scene is secure, more info as it becomes available — Independence Police (@ipdinfo) September 15, 2021

The department has not release additional information about the shooting, or if anyone is injured.