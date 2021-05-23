Independence Police investigating after man and woman shot and killed Sunday morning

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is investigating after two people were shot and killed Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a motor vehicle crash around 6:30 a.m. in the 500 block of S. Ash Avenue.

Police said a vehicle with a man and woman crashed into a parked and unoccupied vehicle.

Both people in the vehicle had gunshots wounds and were taken to area hospitals where they died from their injuries.

Shortly after responding to the crash, police received reports of shots fired in the 100 block of N. Huttig Ave. Police learned this was the location of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident. This is the sixth homicide investigation in 2021 for Independence. Police said the victims in this case are the sixth and seventh homicide victims of the year. Their names have not been released at this time.

