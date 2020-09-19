Independence police investigating after man found shot and killed overnight

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Investigators in Independece are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Saturday morning, claiming the life of a Kansas City, Mo., man.

Independence police say that officers went to E. 13th Street and S. Brookside Avenue at 3:40 a.m. on reports of a “man down.” They found the victim near a roadway in a grassy area, he has been identified at 37-year-old Carlos D. Burnett.

Police haven’t released any kind of suspect information yet and say the investigation is active.

If you know something about this homicide and can help investigators solve the case, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS, IPD tips at (816) 325-7777 or email: leads@indepmo.org