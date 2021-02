Countdown to the Big Game! #RUNITBACK

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are investigating after a man was shot during a disturbance Tuesday night.

According to police, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 300 block of N. Frandsen.

The victim was taken to the hospital and the extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

Police have not released any suspect information.