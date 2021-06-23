Independence police investigating after teen shot to death

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is investigating after a teenager was found shot to death Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, around 2 p.m., officers responded to a nature unknown call for service in the 2300 block of S. Crescent Avenue.

When they arrived, they found a teenager girl inside of a house, dead from a gunshot wound.

he case is being investigated as a homicide. The victim’s name has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tips Hotline (816) 474-8477, IPD Tips at (816) 325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org