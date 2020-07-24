Independence police investigating after two people found shot

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence Police are investigating after two people were found shot Thursday night.

Police said the incident occurred in the 18800 block of E. Wigwam Place, just southeast of Highway 24, just before 6:30 p.m.

Officers located two people shot. They were taken to area hospitals with unknown injuries at this time.

Police say this is still an active investigation.

Shooting Investigation: 18800 block of E. Wigwam Place

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS, IPD Tips at (816) 325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org.