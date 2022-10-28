INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A motorcyclist is dead following a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Independence, Missouri.

The crash was reported just after 1 p.m. near U.S. 24 and Noland Road, according to police.

Police said the driver of the motorcycle was eastbound when the driver struck a box truck that was making a left turn from westbound U.S. 24 to an alley on the south side of the roadway.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the box truck was not reported to have any injuries.

Police said the name of the motorcyclist killed will be released after family is notified.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.