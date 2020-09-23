Independence police investigating deadly crash on R.D. Mize Road

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are investigating a deadly crash that happened Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash near R.D. Mize Road and Maybrook Avenue around 5:45 p.m.

According to police, a Chevrolet pickup was traveling east when it left the road, traveling through a yard and a privacy fence before eventually hitting a tree.

The driver was taken to the hospital where he later died. The victim’s name is not being released until his family is notified.

Independence police say a medical issue may have contributed to the crash, but it remains under investigation.