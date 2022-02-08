INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are investigating a homicide Tuesday night after a shooting at an apartment complex.

Around 8:35 p.m. police were called to a shooting at the Sterling Creek Apartments in the 3300 block of S. Sterling Avenue.

When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy dead on scene. The teen is believed to have been a resident at the apartment complex.

Police said they are talking to multiple witnesses and are asking anyone who has information to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

