INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence, Missouri Police Department is investigating a shooting Tuesday night that left one person dead.

The shooting was reported around 8:15 p.m. near W. College Street and N. Park Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene they found a an dead inside a residence. The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Police say one person is in custody at this time in connection to the incident. No charges have been filed at this time.

No further suspects are being sought at this time, according to police.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

