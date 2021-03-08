Independence police investigating deadly shooting where victim was found in hotel room

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Homicide investigators say a man was found shot early Monday morning in a hotel room in the 15000 block of E. U.S. 40 Highway.

Independence police say emergency crews took him to a hospital, but the man died from his injuries.

Crews responded to the scene at about 4:25 a.m., but further details about the deadly shooting haven’t been released yet. There’s no suspect information, and the victim has only been identified as an adult male.

Police say this is an active investigation and ask anyone who knows what happened, saw or heard something, to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS, or email: leads@indepmo.org.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android