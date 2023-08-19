INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Around 6 p.m., officers were called to a shooting at a business at 42nd Terr. and Noland Road.

When officers arrived, they found two victims with gunshot wounds outside. The victims were one adult male and one female.

Based on investigations, the victims were involved in a disturbance with the suspect inside the business prior to the shooting. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

FOX4 will keep you updated as more details come along.