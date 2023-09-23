INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are investigating after a homicide near the 11100 block of East 10th Street.

Officers were called to the scene around 2 p.m. in regard to a man being found dead inside a home.

When they arrived, they located the male inside the home. After further investigations, it was determined the male had suffered from gunshot wounds.

Investigators are speaking with individuals who were involved in the incident. There is no suspect information at this time.

The homicide is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or the Investigations Unit at 816-325-7330.