INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Around 1 p.m. officers were called to the 9000 block of East US 40 Hwy in regard to a shooting.

Officers arrived and found an adult male inside the Short Stop Gas Station with a gunshot wound. The victim died at the scene.

The suspect fled the area. This incident is still under investigation.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.