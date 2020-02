INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night that has sent multiple people to the hospital.

The incident was reported before 6 p.m. near East 25th Terrace and Westport Road.

Police said three people were taken to area hospitals with unknown injuries.

Two people have been taken into custody.

Police said this is an active investigation and ask that people avoid the area at this time.

Independence PD on scene of shooting near Westport & E 25th Terrace. Three ppl were taken to the hospitals with injuries. Two others are in custody. Waiting for more details. @fox4kc pic.twitter.com/a4MD91Fq5G — Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) February 19, 2020