Independence police investigating Sunday night, overnight homicides

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Homicide investigators are working on two new cases in Independence; one following a deadly shooting early Monday morning, and another death ruled a homicide from Sunday night.

Officers first responded to a call in the 3600 block of Greenwich Lane at about 10:30 p.m., Sunday. They found someone dead inside of a home and took one person into custody. Neither person has been identified yet, and the cause of death wasn’t given in a news release.

Then just after 1 a.m., Independence officers went to a convenience store parking lot in the 12300 block of U.S. 40 Highway where two people were shot. Police said one person died at the scene, the other was seriously hurt, but their condition stabilized. The double shooting is an active investigation.

If you have information that will assist the investigations, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS, or contact Independence tips at (816) 325-7777.