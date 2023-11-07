INDEPDNENCE, Mo. — The Independence, Missouri Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for an 87-year-old man diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Police said Victor Poulter was following his family member in a vehicle near U.S. 40 Highway and Noland Road when the family member saw that Poulter had taken a wrong turn and appears to have gotten lost.

After family was unable to locate him they contacted police.

Police said he is driving a 2016 Lexus 4-door, silver in color. It has a MO License of RB9A5L.

IPD license plate reading cameras captured the vehicle traveling north at Truman and Noland Road at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Poulter is described as standing 6’2″ and weighs 210 pounds with gray hair. He was wearing a denim shirt, blue jeans and a tan baseball hat.

Police ask if you see Poulter or the vehicle to call 911 right away.