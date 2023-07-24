INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence, Missouri Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 69-year-old man with dementia.

Police said Jeffrey Stransky, who uses an electronic voice box to talk, was last seen walking south from the 300 block of North Main Street around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

He’s described as standing 5’8″ and weighs 215 pounds.

He was wearing a green shirt that says “safety,” gray sweatpants and tan hiking boots. Police said he has shorter hair than what is depicted in the attached photo and may have a mustache.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or IPD at (816) 325-7300.