UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old runaway girl in Independence found safe

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department has found the missing 11-year-old girl and she is now safe.

“The missing juvenile has just been located and is safe. Thank you all for your assistance.

Officers searched for her all night, including the use of drones,” police said.

Before:

The Independence Police Department is looking for an 11-year-old girl last seen in the 900 block of N. Arapaho Street.

The juvenile is identified as Alayna Whitney. She is 5′ 1″, 80 pounds with dark brown hair and brown eyes, police said.

She was last seen wearing dark blue jeggings and a black jacket.

Police were dispatched on Thursday to a residence in the area in response to a runaway juvenile call at about 7:30 p.m.. They believe she left the residence at around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Anyone who sees Whitney or knows where she is should contact police immediately.