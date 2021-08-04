Independence Police looking for 19-year-old possibly connected to April killing

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is attempting to locate a 19-year-old Kansas City man possibly connected to a homicide earlier this year.

Police said they are looking for Trayvione M. Thompson in reference to the killing of Elijah Lockhart in the 500 block of S. Crescent Avenue.

Officers responded on April 28 to that area just before 2 a.m. on reports of shots fired. When they arrived on scene they found someone dead outside a residence.

Police determined that 19-year-old Antonio D. Johnson had attempted a home invasion robbery with Andre D. Mays, the victim of the shooting, Elijah Lockhart. Johnson and Lockhart were confronted at the residence and when the victim pointed at a weapon at a man inside the residence, several shots were fired at the victim.

Johnson ran away from the residence and was later taken into custody. Lockhart was found dead in the street, a few doors away from the crime scene. Johnson told police he and Mays planned on robbing those at the residence when a confrontation occurred and someone began firing shots.

Both Johnson and Mays have been charged with second-degree murder, attempted robbery and armed criminal action.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.