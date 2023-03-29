INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is attempting to locate a 26-year-old woman that hasn’t been seen since November 2020.

Police said Krystal A. Pinell, who may also go by “Abby,” was reporting missing Tuesday, March 28. Family last saw her in November 2020, walking away from the area of South Hardy Avenue and East 23rd Street South.

A missing person report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol describes her 5-foot-4 and weighing 140 pounds. However, the Independence Police Department reports she is 5-foot-2 and weighs 100 pounds.

Police said Pinell has had red, silver or dark hair in the past.

She has been known to be in the Raytown and Excelsior Springs area as well, according to Independence police.

The below photo, released by Independence police, is from 2019.

Anyone with information is asked to call (816) 325-7332.