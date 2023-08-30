INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is attempting to locate and arrest a man believed to be connected to multiple crimes Wednesday morning.

Police say the suspect is a white male who may not be wearing a shirt, was wearing blue jeans, and was bleeding. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Just after 10:20 a.m. police officers responded to a shooting in the 15300 block of E. 42nd Terrace. Police learned that a woman had been shot at but didn’t get hit.

As officers were investigating the shooting scene they got a call in the 4900 block of Arrowhead Drive of a bloodied man who was asking for water.

As police were on their way to that scene, they got a call of a car that was stolen and a burglary in the 15300 block of E. 43rd Terrace.

Officers located the stolen car with blood inside of it at a QuikTrip.

Police say the suspect ran into a wooded area off U.S. 40 Highway and Little Blue Parkway. Officers are using K9s and drones to locate him.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.