Independence Police looking for driver that left scene after striking three pedestrians, killing one

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence Police are attempting to locate the driver of a silver sedan that left the scene after striking three pedestrians, killing one late Tuesday night.

Police said the incident happened around 11:15 Tuesday night when the three pedestrians were crossing the roadway on Sterling near Blue Ridge Boulevard. The driver of the silver vehicle was traveling southbound when the incident occurred.

One male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is not being released until family has been notified.

Anyone with information regarding is asked to call the Independence Police Department at 816-325-7300.

The crash remains under investigation.

