Independence police looking for motorcyclist who pointed gun at woman, children in road rage incident

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who pointed a gun at a woman and her children during a road rage incident.

According to police, on June 18 around 6:45 p.m. a woman and her two children were traveling near E. Salisbury Road and 291 Highway when a man on a black and silver Harley Davidson motorcycle began yelling vulgar names at them.

The woman reported that the man flipped her off numerous times and pointed a handgun at her and her children.

The suspect is believed to be a frequent customer at the Shell gas station in the 15300 block of E. US 24 Highway and may live in the northeast area of Independence.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477), the IPD tips line at 816-325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org.