Independence police looking for vehicle after teen shot near 24 Highway and Overton Ave

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are investigating after a teenager was shot Friday afternoon.

Police were called to the 800 block of S. Overton Ave, near 24 Highway, around 4:30 p.m. on a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 16-year-old who had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are trying to locate a dark blue or gray Nissan Pathfinder or similar vehicle in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477) or the Independence Police Department at 816-325-7777.