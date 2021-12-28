Independence police looking into scam calls of person saying they are police investigator

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence, Missouri Police Department is looking into a number of reported scam calls in which a person is saying they are an investigator from the police department.

Independence police say it has received several reports Tuesday of a phone scam with the number 1-816-323-2220.

Police said so far all the reports are from people who received voicemails with this information and that this is not an Independence Police Department phone number.

Detectives with the department are currently looking into this to figure out the intention of the calls.

Police ask that you do not provide any banking information to these scammers.

“We would never ask for any type of payment over the phone for a warrant,” the department said.

Anyone with information regarding the scam calls are asked to call the Independence dispatch center at 816-325-7300.