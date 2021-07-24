Independence Police looking to locate runaway 13-year-old girl

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police sent out an alert early Saturday evening asking if anyone had any information about a 13-year-old runaway girl.

The girl was reported missing yesterday, July 23, as a runaway from the area of S. Waubesa and S. Hawthrone Ave. in Independence, Mo, and has been identified as Rosa Steele-Coleman.

Steele-Coleman is reported to be 5’5 and 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

At this time, police have not said if she is in immediate danger, just that her family is concerned for her well-being.

If anyone has information regarding Steele-Coleman, they’re asked to call the Independence Police Department at 816-836-3600.